Dillon Rotary ice Melt Contest comes to an end

The Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Clark Canyon Reservoir took place on one weekend in January.

But an ice fishing expedition of a different sort happened last Saturday just outside Dillon, where a quartet of hearty Dillon Rotary volunteers took on an ice-cold lake to retrieve the raft for the Annual Ice Melt Contest that stretched across several months this winter.

“When it originally went through, it was stuck in the ice, and we couldn’t get to it. But then ice melted around it and the wind blew it ashore,” said Dan Pence, a regular member of the Rotary volunteer group that retrieves the raft—weeks or months after starting the popular contest by placing the raft in the middle of Logan Lake when the lake is fully frozen… or so he and the others have to hope.

“It went to shore yesterday,” reported Raymond Graham on Saturday, on whose property Logan Lake sits.

That solo journey by the windblown raft across suddenly open water represented a big lucky break for the raft retrieval crew. That made their recovery work Saturday afternoon a lot easier than it would have been had its members had to venture out into a body of water only partially thawed— including the part on which the raft had sat—to retrieve the raft and contest clock that determines the exact time the Ice Melt Contest ended and, as such, which contestants put in the entries closest to that time and date.

Those winners for 2022 are: First Place $500 – Tanna Fullenkamp. Second Place $250 – Greg Cooper. Third Place $100 – Teri Lunsden.

Other winners include the beneficiaries of the rest of the proceeds from the contest distributed to various worthy local causes by Dillon Rotary, which sells thousands of dollars worth of tickets each year to people willing to fish for the cash prizes with bait of a few bucks and their best guesstimate on when the Ice Melt Contest will end.

And the contest crew also came up winners this year, getting spared a particularly perilous trip to retrieve the clock and raft.

“We’ve had to go out on the ice to get it a time or two,” recalled Jim McIsaac, another regular on the contest crew.

“Yeah, on the boat. You gotta get the biggest guy on the boat up front to break the ice,” added Graham of a somewhat tedious but potentially treacherous process that has yet to end with a crew member going overboard into the icy water.