Dillon rolls to three straight wins

The Dillon Lady Beavers opened last week with impressive comefrom- behind wins over Anaconda and Stevensville at home, and then went on the road to long-time conference bully Corvallis, and blanked the Blue Devils, 3-0.

Tuesday at B.W. Lodge Dillon trailed 2-0 and then won out 25-16-, 25-14. 15-13.

Likewise on Thursday with Stevensville visting Dillon, the Lady Beavers fell behind 0-2, and then ran off three wins for victory, 25-19, 25-17, and 15-12.

Freshman Sage Tash came into the game in the late going of both rallies and showed the energy that gave her team a spark. The 5-10 middle blocker has a future as a netter.

Big hitter Ariel Thomas, a 5-9 junior, has shown a great swing this season and hammered 12 kills and then 11 kills in the two matches.

Leila Stennerson, a 5-6 junior setter, plays all around as the team switched from a 6-2 last year to a 5-1 attack this season. She set 33 balls in the two 5-game matches.

Senior libero Emily Matamoros continues as the key back row piece leading Dillon in digs by a large margin.

Saturday, Dillon traveled to Corvallis to tangle with the long-time conference bully and posted a quick 3-0 win over the rebuilding Blue Devils.

“All of the conditioning and two-adays we did in preseason really pays off and it showed,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey.

Dillon hosted East Helena for Homecoming Tuesday, and visits Hamilton Saturday.