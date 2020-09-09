Dillon rolls Stevi 47-0 in home opener

The Dillon Beavers had a game under their belt and the film from that game to watch and correct their mistakes from a narrow road win over Frenchtown on Aug. 28. The Beavers showed they were students of the game in a 47-0 win over Stevensville.

“It was a really good team win,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “I was proud of the way that we took to our adjustments from the week before. I told the kids that great teams make the biggest adjustments from week one to week two after they see themselves on film.”

To be fair, Stevensville was outmatched. The squad has just two seniors and five juniors with the balance of the team underclassmen. In similar cases around the state the teams opt to play a junior varsity schedule. Credit to Stevensville coach Trae Williams for playing a varsity schedule and dropping their junior varsity schedule.

Dillon opened the game with junior Trayton Anderson returning a kickoff all the way for a touchdown for the second consecutive week. After the celebration, it was noted that the junior speedster stepped out of bounds near midfield.

Five plays later, Jace Fitzgerald connected with Daxon Graham for a 33-yard touchdown pass-catch. In between, a touchdown was nullified by penalty, giving Dillon three touchdowns in the first minute and one-half, but only one counted.

It didn’t matter, Fitzgerald hit Jon Kirkley and Cole Truman on consecutive possessions for 9 and 32-yard scoring strikes, and then freshman Kale Konen ended the first quarter scoring with a 7-yard run to the outside, giving the Beavers a 27-0 first quarter lead thanks in part to 3 of 4 success in the extra point kicking duties of Jonny Reiser.

As the second quarter time ticked off the clock, more and more back-ups began taking the field for the Beavers with equal success. The quarter opened with Fitzgerald, a senior heading to Montana State University to join his brother on the Bobcat football team, hitting Truman on a 32 pass-catch-run for a touchdown for Dillon’s fifth touchdown in five possessions.

Fitzgerald gave way to freshman quarterback Kee Christiansen. On his first play from scrimmage as a varsity quarterback, Christiansen busted loose on a 56-yard scoring run. The touchdown was negated by a penalty, but three plays later Christiansen fired a touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone hauled in by sophomore receiver Caden Hansen.

Dillon concluded the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run from Cole Pulliam.

A running clock due to the point differential hastened the end of the game.

“Obviously, the way the game went, we got to see some our young guys in there and I thought they did an awesome job playing to the Beaver football standard and it was an overall good team win,” said McRae.

Dillon faces the Butte Central Maroons at the Montana Tech field on Friday night. Due to COVID protocols in Silver Bow County, visiting fans will not be able to attend the game.

“Anytime you play Butte Central you know we’re going to get their best, and they’re going to get our best,” concluded McRae. “It is a rivalry that has been going on since before I was born and we’re excited to get to play the 2020 edition.”

DILLON 47, STEVENSVILLE 0

First Quarter

DIL – Daxon Graham 33 pass from Jace Fitzgerald (Jonny Reiser kick), 10:43.

DIL – Jon Kirkley 9 pass from Fitzgerald (Reiser kick), 9:59.

DIL – Cole Truman 32 pass from Fitzgerald (Resier kick), 5:42.

DIL – Kale Konen 7 run (kick failed), 00:49.

Second Quarter

DIL – Truman 32 pass from Fitzgerald (Resier kick), 10:49.

DIL – Caden Hansen 23 pass from kee Christiansen (Resier kick), 5:55.

DIL – Cole Pulliam 12 run (kick failed), 1:10.

Dillon Individual Stats

Rushing (att.–yds) – Jace Fitzgerald 3-29, Conner Vezina 3-22, Kale Konen 3-62, Jack Gibson 4-8, Kee Christiansen 4-11, Forrest Wagoner 6-10.

Passing (comp.-att.-INT-yds-TD) – Fitzgerald 7-11-0--163-4. Christiansen 2-2-0-35-1.

Receiving – Daxon Graham 2-40, Jonathan Kirkley 1-9, Cole Truman 3-93. Caden Hansen 2-44, Jack Gibson 1-12.

Western A Conference Week 2: Dillon (2-0) 47, Stevensville (0-2) 0. Hamilton (2-0) 53, Corvallis (1-1) 6. Columbia Falls (2-0) 55, Ronan (1-1) 0. Libby (2- 0) 54, Browning (0-2) 14. Polson (1-1) 14, Whitefish (0-2) 7. Frenchtown (1-1) 43, Butte Central (0-2) 12.