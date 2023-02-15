Dillon residents show their love

According to Dillon Merchants Association member Debbie Sporich, the simplicity of the idea overwhelmed the group at a recent Tuesday morning meeting and they immediately decided to put the idea into motion and turn the motion into reality.

“The idea was to just plaster that window with hearts that express a sentiment,” said Sporich last week. “I encourage everyone to grab a cup of coffee, grab a cub of tea, grab a friend and come down and read these. We’ll be putting up hearts all through the month of February. It is not just a Valentine’s thing.”

The simple idea was to print up some hearts and make them available for people to write why they love Dillon or what they do for Dillon because of that love. The hearts would then be attached to the window at Pioneer Furniture, 4 N. Idaho Street. As of Monday, there were over 250 hearts posted on the windows adorned with messages of love for community.

Jocelyn Curtis painted the window borders that frame the hearts. Sporich describes the project as “an art installation” and credits Pioneer Furniture owner Dan Brockway and his crew with being excellent custodians of the project.

“Dillon is an awesome place to live,” said Brockway. A small town probably isn’t for everybody and the the shopping probably isn’t the greatest, but it doesn’t bother me at all. When you’re in this area the great thing is you can jump in your Jeep, side-by-side, ATV, and unless it is hunting season in 15 minutes you can be out of town and be by yourself. You can fish, you can hunt, you can run around in your rig. It is an awesome place to live, awesome.”

Sporich says the Dillon Merchants Association works sideby- side with the Chamber of Commerce, but needs to spearhead their own events. The group is almost one year old.

“We just really want people to come and fill out a heart,” concluded Sporich. “It just makes me happy.”

You can pick up a heart at 3-D, Womack’s, Elks Lodge, the city library, the Dillon Tribune or at Pioneer Furniture. There are baskets at those locations to leave the heart with the message you wish to share and it will soon be added to the window.

A few messages: I love to go to the splash pad. You are so kind. I love this community.

I love Dillon because people stop for seniors when they’re walking to get from one side of the street to the other.

The people of Dillon have stories to tell.