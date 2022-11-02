Dillon renews Billings Central playoff rivalry

The Dillon Beavers will meet the Billings Central Rams on Saturday, 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain College’s Herb Klindt Field. The quarterfinal playoff games renews a decades long history of meeting in the Class A Playoffs.

“All we can ask for is an opportunity and we’ve got an opportunity to go to Billings,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae after winning a thrilling first round game over Frenchtown. “We don’t shy away from state championship game talk. We’ve got some scars from the past - the Miles City loss two years ago and the Sidney loss last year, that have fueled us to remember those feelings. We use our failures to remember not to feel that again, especially

34-7 to Hamilton.”

Billings Central has adapted their Wing-T attack over the years and McRae says they run three effective running plays with trapping linemen coming from all over to wreck a defenders day. “They can double down and kick in any gap, so a big emphasis this week is we have to play really physical and we can’t get washed in double teams. It is just a ground and pound offense and they are big and physical. They have a running back Clay Evan, committed to the Griz, and he’s a downhill, physical bruiser.”

According to McRae, Billings Central rarely passes the ball.

Defensively, McRae says Central runs a 3-3-5 defense with cover 2 on the back end. He says they have a hybrid defender they move around the formation and that he is very physical.

“It is probably the biggest defensive line we will face all year, very comparable to Hamilton,” said McRae.

Dillon Beavers (8-1-0)

26 @ Whitefish 9

7 @ Hamilton 34

45 Corvallis 6

21 @ Frenchtown 10

47 Butte Central 14

41 Stevensville 3

51 East Helena 0

42 Ronan 0

PLAYOFF

42 Frenchtown 35 @ Billings Central

Billings Central (8-1)

42 Lockwood 6

42 @ Miles City 13

47 Glendive 6

35 @ Havre 0

68 Livingston 0

38 @ Laurel 3

35 Sidney 0

7 @ Lewistown 17

62 Hardin 0

PLAYOFF

Dillon

Montana Class A Football Playoff Results First Round:

Dillon 42, Frenchtown 34. Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 0. Whitefish

17, Havre 7. Laurel 45, Libby 6.

Second Round:

#5-seed Dillon (8-1) at

#4-seed Billings Central (8-1). #9-seed Whitefish (6-3) at #1-seed Hamilton (8-0).

#7-seed Columbia Falls (7-2) at #2-seed Lewistown (8-0). #6-seed Laurel (7-2) at

#3-seed Polson (8-0).

The seeds prior to post-season:

#1 Hamilton (8-0, 1W), #2 Lewistown (8-0, 1E), #3 Polson (8-0, 2W), #4 Billings Central (7-1,

2E), #5 Dillon (7-1, 3W), #6 Laurel (6-2,

3E), #7 Columbia Falls (6-2, 4W), #8 Havre

(6-2, 4E), #9 Whitefish (5-3, 5W), #10 Miles City (5-3, 5E), #11 Frenchtown (5-3, 6W),

#12 Libby (4-4, 7W).