Dillon police seek information on missing man

Dillon police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Michael Fontz, 37, who was reported missing Monday.

Fontz is 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds, according to a Dillon Police Department press release. He is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Toyota 4Runner with Montana license plate 18-4078C. There is a Maryland Terrapins sticker in the back. The missing person report did not indicate which direction he was expected to be traveling.

Those with tips or information can call the DPD at 406-683-3701.