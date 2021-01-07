Dillon police involved in shooting Wednesday

A shooting occurred between a Dillon police officer and an unidentified man, ending with the man transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries Wednesday night, Dillon police officials say.

The police officer is on administrative leave per department policy, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson stated in a press release Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a disorderly male around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Guiberson said in the release. The man allegedly had a gun in his waistband and was directed to put his hands in the air by officers. He failed to do so and the shooting ensued.

The suspect was transported by Beaverhead EMS; his name and condition have not been released. The officer's name has also not been released. Beaverhead Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the call.

Officers were not physically injured, Guiberson added in the release. Montana Department of Criminal Investigation officials were contacted. An investigation continues.

