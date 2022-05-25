Dillon persevere through frigid SW A Divisional

Its spanning of multiple days and locations, hundreds of miles of travel, and cold, cloudy, snowy, and windy weather made last week’s Southwest A Divisionals feel more like a running of the Iditarod than a spring tennis tourney.But even if the sun refused to peek out for more than a few minutes at a time, Dillon players shone consistently throughout the three-day event, with a half-dozen Beavers placing in the top four of their respective brackets to gain qualification for this week’s State A tourney in Bozeman.“There was a volley I totally missed because snow blew into my eyeballs. There ...