Dillon opens track and field season on fire

The Dillon Beavers opened the track and field season at Corvallis on Saturday on a warm day under clear skies. The athletes took advantage of the conditions with the girls placing first in the team standings, the boys third, and both junior varsity teams winning the subvarsity titles.

“We met all of our objectives –to go out and compete, but realizing it was a starting point for us and this was just a measuring stick for us for the rest of the season,” said second-year head coach Jeremy Anderson. “We had a lot of great performances and some performances that some kids weren’t too happy about.”

Anderson, who said he limited entries to two or three per athlete to minimize the chances of injury at the first meet of the season, felt the kids competed to the best of their abilities.

“I know this is cliche, but we don’t look to far into the future,” said the coach. “We have have a team motto - do your job – and that motto embodies us individually and collectively as a team. Each and every day we expect the kids to come out and practice to the best of their ability and come meet time, to compete to the best of their ability. If we do that, we’re going to be able to maximize the potential of the team.”

The potential looks pretty good after just one meet. There are 47 boys out for track and 29 girls and the first week haul was four trophies (three firsts).

“We return a lot of kids that were point scorers at the state track meet,” added Anderson. “They’ve been there, they know what to expect, they know the work that has to go into being successful. It starts with that leadership, but we are also excited about the new kids that we brought in, a lot of exciting components that are going to add to the team’s success.”

Noteworthy performances included Zoey Morast, first in the triple jump with a state meet qualifying mark and a first place.

The boys 4X100 relay of David Schmidlin, Kale Konen, Treyton Anderson, and Kee Christiansen, placed first in a state qualifying time. Anderson, who won the max seven medals at last year’s state meet, qualifiied for state in the 100 meters and the 300 hurdles.

Holter Santos qualified for state in the triple jump with a personal record.

Ben Steadman, a junior, showed skills in the distance races that could break up Hamilton’s dominance in the events. Hamilton edged Dillon for the state title a year ago when three transfer students ran wild in the various distance and middle distance races for the bulk of their title winning team points.

Dillon will compete at the Frenchtown Invitational on Saturday.

Blue Devil Invitational at Corvallis

Girls team scores - Dillon 101, Corvallis 92, Hamilton 80.33, Drummond 43.33, Frenchtown 43, Stevensville 42, Seeley-Swan 34, Butte Central 26, Lincoln 15, East Helena 14, Florence-Carlton 8, Superior 7, Loyola-Sacred Heart 6, Anaconda 4.33, Victor 4, Deer Lodge 2

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 13.35. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.52. 6. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 13.85.

200 Meters – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 27.34. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 28.24.

400 Meters – 1. Sariah Maughan, Seeley, 1:00.85.

800 Meters – 1. Olivia Buoy, Corvallis, 2:33.03. 3. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 2:40.55. 4. Abbie Lemelin, Dillon, 2:48.24.

1600 Meters – 1. Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 5:43.61. 3. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 6:02.38. 4. Faye Holland, Dillon, 6:07.10.

3200 Meters – 1. Ryanne Child, Hamilton, 13:33.17. 2. Faye Holland, Dillon, 13:42.19

100m Hurdles - 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17.01.

300m Hurdles - 1. Gracie Yakos, Drummond, 56.88.

4x100 Relay– 1. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Jordyn Walker, Zoey Morast), 52.82.

4x400 Relay – 1. Hamilton (Lily Apendaile, McKinnley Murray, Chaeley Lawerence, Madi Nelson), 4:23.55. 2. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Hailey Powell, Abbie Lemelin, Zoey Morast), 4:27.53.

Shot Put - 1. Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 38-08.00.

Discus - 1. Kayla Botkin, Ftown, 124-01.

Javelin - 1. Mya Winkler, Hamilton ,126-10. 4. Jordyn Walker Dillon, 105-07. 6. Leila Stennerson, Dillon, 97-10.

High Jump – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 5-00.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Charlie Ham, Ftown, 9-06.00. 2. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8-00.00. 6. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 7-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Emily Maughan, Seeley, 16- 00.50. 2. Amber Santos, Dillon, 15-10.50. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 15-06.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-00.50.

Boys team scores – Hamilton 121.5, Frenchtown 92, Dillon 79.83, Seeley-Swan 71, Corvallis 60, Loyola-Sacred Heart 27, Butte Central 20, Stevensville 19, Valley Christian 10, Drummond 9, East Helena 9, Florence-Carlton 4, Lincoln 3, Superior 2, Victor 1.

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.20. 6. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 11.70.

200 Meters – 1. Ridger Palma, Loyola, 22.55.

400 Meters Varsity - Finals 1. Owen Hoag, Seeley, 51.52.

800 Meters – 1. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:07.52.

1600 Meters – 1. Lane Cole, Hamilon, 4:35.95. 3. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 4:42.13.

3200 Meters – 1. Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 10:39.42.

110m Hurdles - 1. Chase Haines, Seeley, 17.12.

300m Hurdles - 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35.

4x100 Relay – 1. Dillon (Cooper Anderson, Kale Konen, Treyton Anderson, Kee Christiansen), 44.52.2.

4x400 Relay – 1. Hamilton (Ephram Apedaile, Lane Cole, Eli Taylor, Colter Purcell), 3:36.12. 5. Dillon (Treyton Graham, Max Davis Ben Steadman, Caden Hansen), 3:42.76.

Shot Put –1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilotn, 52-03.50. 4. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 44-10.00.

Discus - 1. Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 161-00. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 132-00.

Javelin - 1. Kellan Beller, Stevei, 174-06. 4. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 146-08.

High Jump – 1. Kyle Holter, Butte Centlra, 5-10.00. 4. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 5-08.00. 6T. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 5-06.00. 6T. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 5-06.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Andrew Carmody, Hamilton, 12-00.00. 3. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 9-00.00.

Long Jump– 1 Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 19-08.75.

Triple Jump – 1. Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-10.50.