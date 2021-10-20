Dillon netters prep for post-sesaon

The Dillon Lady Beavers competed in Blocktober at Butte on Friday and Saturday, a 25-team tourney that included almost all of the Class A teams in the state and four Class B teams. In the end, Class B Boulder emerged the champion after defeating defending Class A champion Billings Central in the title match.

The opening day featured pool play of one-game matches. Dillon went 4-3 in pool play, beating Lewistown, Hamilton, Browning and Deer Lodge, and falling to Hardin, Miles City and Polson.

Dillon’s record placed them in the 8-team Silver Bracket on Saturday. Matches were best of three games. Dillon beat Columbia Falls and lost to Ronan and Frenchtown.

“We blocked really well, but our defense was off a little this weekend,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “We just had some hesitation in places. We tried a new rotation that kind of threw the girls off because they were all in a different spot. We had some communications errors and missed opportunities this weekend.”

Dillon enters the last week of the regular season leading the Southwetern A Conference, according to Hinkey. Dillon and Corvallis split matches and games evenly, but Dillon scored more points for the tiebreaker edge. The District tourney will be at Corvallis.

Thursday, Dillon travels to Hamilton and Saturday hosts East Helena for Senior Night.