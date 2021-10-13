Dillon netters knock off Corvallis
Dillon’s Zoey Morast (right) and a Stevi player reach a momentary stalemate at the net. Teri Haverfield photo
The Dillon Lady Beavers warmed up for their biggest win of the year to date with a spectacular fund-raiser on Tuesday, earning $5,042.50 for breast cancer awareness, money the netters donated to the Barrett Hospital mammography program.
Dillon did as well at the net with a 3-0 program sweep over the Stevi counterparts.
Dillon’s showdown came Saturday at Corvallis. The Blue Devils have been the bullies on the block for a long, long time in Southwestern A volleyball, and the squad knocked Dillon off on a trip to B.W. Lodge earlier this season. But...
Dillon took a 3-2 win.
“The girls really believe they can win,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “Every single girl and the role that they plan on the team is huge, from C squad to the varsity. Every single girl is important on our team and it has made a huge difference.”
