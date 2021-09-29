Dillon netters dominate Homecoming

The Dillon Lady Beavers cruised to a pair ofconference victories last week. On Thursday Dillon dominated Hamilton at B.W. Lodge Gym for a Homecoming game victory. The Beavers won the match in a sweep, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.

On Saturday at East Helena, Dillon again prevailed in three games, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18.

“They came out ready to play and we just weren’t going to lose a Homecoming game,” said Charelle Hinkey, the BCHS coach. “We really wanted to play our game and stay consistent. Our goal is to treat every game like it is the state tournament so that we are getting ready for the state tournament. I think we could have capitalized on that a little more, but after the first set, the girls really made a change and picked up their energy and it was really fun from there on.”

At East Helena, Dillon faced a young team without a senior class and overwhelmed the oppositiion. Hinkey took the opportunity to experiment with rotations and gave younger team members an opportunity to get playing time on the varsity floor.

Dillon faced Butte Central at home Tuesday, visits Frenchtown on Friday. and hosts Stevensville next Tuesday.