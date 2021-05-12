Dillon Mayor opposes UMW’s proposed sale of Vigilante Field

Dillon’s mayor believes the University of Montana Western may be in the midst of attempting a real estate backflip that could net it over a million dollars by selling one of the most visited pieces of property in the city.

A property the City of Dillon sold the university for just $1.

And the mayor of the City of Dillon is vowing to take any legal action he can to derail what looks to him like an unwise and illegal deal.

“They better not. If I find out that they have done that, I will take them to court,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune yesterday of how he’ll react if the University of Montana Western sells the property that includes Vigilante Stadium and the surrounding buildings related to the operation of the stadium that currently hosts home games played by the football teams for both the University of Montana Western and Beaverhead County High School—which also uses the facility for track and field meets, as well as other events. “I will file an injunction as fast as I can to

At its meeting in January, the Board of Regents, which oversees the Montana University System that includes the University of Montana Western, granted a request presented to it by a representative of the state’s Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian to authorize an action item for the University of Montana Western “to sell Vigilante Field/Stadium.”

“The sale must be for full market value and be in the best interests of the university system, as determined by the board,” the regents were advised Ron Muffick, director of operations and administration for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, during that Jan. 5 meeting.

Prepared last fall by Stevens & Co. of Missoula at the request of the University of Montana Western Foundation, the appraisal for the Vigilante property states, in part, “As a result of our investigations, studies and analyses, we have formed the opinion that market value of the subject property, as is, subject to the Hypothetical Condition, as discussed in the body of this report, with consideration to cash sale, as of September 28, 2020, is one million, four hundred and thirty thousand dollars.”

That “hypothetical condition” includes the property being rezoned to high density residential.

“This property can NEVER be sold as anything other than public parks,” wrote Klakken in a letter last week to Christian and the Montana Board of Regents.

“The appraisal stating that the property can be used as high density residential is completely in error,” added Klakken.

“Also, the City of Dillon is very disappointed with the University of Montana Western for trying to sell that property for $1,430,000,” continued the mayor.

“The City of Dillon sold that property in good faith for $1, noting such for the public and community good,” wrote Klakken of the price in a 1949 transaction between the city and the school reaffirmed 50 years later in a 1999 quit claim deed.

“We try to be nice, working to benefit the community as a whole. And they go for $1.43 million and we sold it to them for a dollar,” Klakken commented to the Tribune on Monday.

“I really have no problem if the high school gets it. I think that would be the best usage of the property. But not sell it to them for $1.43 million. Because that’s coming out of all our pockets as taxpayers.”

Klakken told the Tribune that he discussed the matter briefly in his first meeting with new UMW Chancellor Michael Reid on Monday.

But the mayor said he had not, at that point, gotten any response from Christian or the Board of Regents to the May 3 letter he sent them protesting the Vigilante sale.

“Nobody responded after I sent it,” said Klakken, who also made his views on the matter known during public comment at the March meeting of the Board of Regents.

“So, I’m putting it out there to start the process of talking about it. It’s best not to hide things like this,” Klakken told the Tribune, before reaffirming his determination to not allow the sale of the property.

