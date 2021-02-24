Dillon matmen end season as road warriors

With a hit and miss regular season out of the way, the Dillon Beaver wrestling team will put up frequent highway miles as they will travel almost 1,600 miles the next two weeks. This week Dillon visits northern Montana with a trip to Libby for the Western A Divisonal Tournament, a round trip of 720 miles. For those wrestlers that qualify for state, they will drive a round trip of 800 miles to eastern Montana to visit Miles City.

“I really enjoyed this young team,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “We have one senior, Forrest Wagoner, who has a good opportunity to make it to state.”

Dillon’s strength is in the lower weights led by past state A runnerup Noah Huffaker, who is 20-1 at 126-pounds this season. Hunter Barnes is also 21-1, wrestling at 113-pounds, and a second wrestler at 126 is Parker Smith, who just couldn’t get down to 103 this year and put up a 13-2 on the season.

Freshman Tel Holland has put up an impressive 17-7 record at 132, and Tate Hansen is 17-6 at 152.

The tourney format is under COVID protocols. Each wrestler is allowed two tickets, and fans will sit in social pods by town.

On Friday, weight classes 103 to 145 will open the day at 9 a.m. and go three rounds through 3 p.m. Those wrestlers will then leave the gym with their fans and the gym will be sanitized. Weight classes 152 to 285 will wrestle three rounds to finish the night.

On Saturday, the remaining weights will gather at the gym for semifinal, final and consolation semifinal and final matches.

The top 8 wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state A tournament.

Frenchtown is the heavy favorite for the team title.

“I would really like to see us qualify 10-plus wrestlers to state,” concluded Nelson. “I think that is a realistic goal.”

Dillon Beaver wrestling

Postseason lineup with records

113 – Hunter Barnes, 21-1. Parker Smith, 13-2 120 – Neal Brandon, 6-11. Walt Christiansen, 0-1. 126 – Noah Huffaker, 20-1. Erick Piazzola, 7-12. 132 – Tel Holland, 17-7. 138 – Forrest Wagoner, 11-9. 152 – Tate Hanson, 17-6. 160 – Tanner Mussard, 10-9. 170 – Open. 182 –Jonathan Johnson, 6-13. 205 – Jesse Hughes, 1-13. 285 – Mateo Martinez, 5-15.