Dillon man sentenced to pay $11K restitution for running over woman

A Dillon man who ran over a 72-yearold woman in 2021 must pay just over $11,000 in restitution alongside fines and fees associated with his crimes.

Michael Nolan Stathem, 29, was sentenced on felony negligent vehicular assault and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (third offense) and operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect in Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 24.

Stathem previously pleaded guilty to the charges, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office. He admitted speeding out of the Town Pump parking lot on Montana Street and hitting the woman, causing serious bodily injury, while driving under the influence of marijuana.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger sentenced Stathem to five years in the Department of Corrections, with all but 30 days suspended on the felony count; one year in the Beaverhead County Jail with all but 30 days suspended and a $5,000 fine ($2,500 of that suspended) on the DUI; a $200 fine (all suspended) on the operating without liability insurance; court fees and probation conditions. The felony and DUI sentences were concurrent, and credit for time served was to be put toward the fine.

Berger ordered Stathem to pay a total of $11,066.15 in restitution to the victim for extensive medical bills from the incident.