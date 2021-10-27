Dillon man rejects plea deal in Capitol riot case

A Dillon man accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Washington D.C. police officers intends to head to trial in his U.S. Capitol riot case.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 33, and his codefendants in the case (Craig Michael Bingert of Pennsylvania and Taylor James Johnatakis of Washington) all rejected plea deals proposed by U.S. attorneys to resolve the case. All three men previously pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, according to the indictment filed in the court.

All three defendants appeared in a status conference before District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Royce C. Lamberth through teleconference Oct. 19.

Sturgeon is a local lawn care business owner. He was identified through tips and internet searches from police body camera footage during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, and his (now closed) Instagram account showed pictures and video showing he was present at the Capitol during the riot.

Sturgeon is the second Dillon businessman charged for their actions related to the Capitol riots. Dillon Appliance owner Henry “Hank” Muntzer also declined a plea deal in his case and indicated an intention to head to trial. Muntzer next appears in court in November. Both cases have been delayed to allow prosecutors to release required evidence to defendants. The volume of material to be released has slowed all pending cases from the riots down.

Lamberth set deadlines for attorneys to file motions with the court over the next couple of months. All replies from the parties are due by Jan. 11, 2022.

Sturgeon is out of jail on bond.