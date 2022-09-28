Dillon man pleads not guilty to police obstruction, assault

A Dillon man accused of assaulting his partner and running from police pleaded not guilty to the charges in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Christopher Bullard, 40, is charged with felony assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault (first offense), disorderly conduct and obstruction of a peace officer. The charges stem from an alleged incident Aug. 1 around the Office Bar, where he was accused of punching his girlfriend, fighting with another patron, then running from the scene. He is also accused of kicking a police officer while officers attempted to arrest him.

Bullard faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the felony; and up to one year in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine on the most serious misdemeanor charge. He is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.