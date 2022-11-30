Dillon man pleads not guilty to federal child porn charges

A 19-year-old Dillon man pleaded not guilty last week to federal charges alleging he photographed sexual acts with two underage girls and distributed those images across state lines. Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger entered the plea Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana in front of the U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. He is in federal custody until the case is resolved.

Burger is charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for the incidents, which allegedly occurred in December 2021 with one girl and May 2022 with the other girl. The Dillon Tribune does not name victims of sexual crimes or juveniles involved in crimes.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on each child pornography production count, and a maximum 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine on the possession of child pornography count. He also faces additional special assessments up to $77,000 between all three federal counts.

Burger has pleaded not guilty to separate charges accusing him of violence and unwanted sexual conduct with an underage girl in Beaverhead County Fifth Judicial District Court. Of those charges, approximately two dozen were dismissed as they relate to the federal case, and Burger cannot be tried on the same crimes in two separate courts.