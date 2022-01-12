Dillon man pleads not guilty to endangerment, intimidation charges
By
Casey S. Elliott
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
A Dillon man accused of threatening his neighbors and firing off a shotgun pleaded not guilty to those charges Jan. 4 in Fifth Judicial District Court.
Dale Lee Wooley is charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony intimidation and misdemeanor firing firearms for the alleged Oct. 29 incident. Wooley is accused of firing a shot from a .44 magnum outside his home after his neighbor asked him to turn down loud music. The action was perceived as a threat according to charging documents filed with the district court.
Wooley pleaded not guilty to all three charges and is out of jail on a $20,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on each felony charge, and a $25 fine on the misdemeanor.
