Dillon man pleads innocent to pulling gun on police, other charges

A local man accused of pulling a concealed gun on police and choking a person pleaded not guilty to seven charges associated with the incident last week.

Jaden Todd Evans of Dillon is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and criminal endangerment; and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm, assault and obstructing a peace officer in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Evans is alleged to have had an argument where he choked another person and threatened him near Bannack and Montana streets on Aug. 22, and ignoring a Dillon police officer’s attempts to talk with him afterward. The officer followed Evans and tried to get him to stop several times, but was ignored. Evans allegedly pulled out a 9 mm pistol and pointed the gun at the officer. The officer took cover and other officers arrived to assist. At that point Evans allegedly dropped the gun and was arrested without incident.

Evans faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $150,000 on the felony charges, and up to two years in jail and a maximum of $2,000 in fines on the misdemeanor charges.

Evans is out of jail on $25,000 bond.