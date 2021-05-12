Dillon man pleads innocent to charges from D.C. riot

A Dillon man pleaded not guilty to eight charges May 5 related to his participation at the Washington, D.C. riots Jan. 6.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, appeared by video at the hearing, held in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Sturgeon, along with Craig Michael Bingert of Pennsylvania and Taylor James Johnatakis of Washington, are charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, according to the indictment filed in the court.

Sturgeon is accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Metropolitan Police officers. He traveled to Kenya, Africa, Jan. 24, was deported from that country and arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport March 6.

Sturgeon owns a local lawn care business. He was identified through tips and open source searches from police body camera footage and other images and video from the riot; images and video posted on Sturgeon’s Instagram account showed he was present at the riots that day. The Instagram account has since been removed.

Sturgeon is the second Dillon area businessman facing charges related to the riots – Dillon Appliance Owner Henry “Hank” Muntzer pleaded not guilty in February to five charges from the event.

Sturgeon is out of jail on a $250,000 bond, secured with a $90,000 plot of land and on the signature of six suretors.

Sturgeon’s next court appearance is a status conference, currently scheduled for August.