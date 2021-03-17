Dillon man pleads guilty to theft, drug charges

A Dillon man pleaded guilty to theft and other charges for two different incidents in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Jesse Carlin was found guilty by Judge Luke Berger of felony theft by embezzlement and felony possession of dangerous drugs in the first case, which occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12; and he was found guilty of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft (second offense) in the second case, which occurred around Dec. 28. The pleas were part of a plea agreement.

Carlin admitted to stealing from his employer, Safeway, and using the money to buy Oxy-Contin or Oxycodone with the money. In the second incident, Carlin pleaded guilty to breaking into a South Dakota Street home and taking tools, which were later pawned. Both incidents happened in December.

Felony theft is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine to not exceed $1,500. Felony possession of dangerous drugs is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000. Felony burglary is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Misdemeanor theft (second offense) is punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.