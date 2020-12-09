Dillon man pleads guilty to officer assault from June standoff, gets deferred

A local man who threatened to shoot police after barricading himself in his home pleaded guilty and was handed a three-year deferred sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

William Salada, 68, of Dillon, pleaded guilty to felony charges of criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer in district court Dec. 1.

The remaining charges of a second count of felony criminal endangerment, two counts of felony assault on a peace officer, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Salada admitted to firing a pistol in his home on June 22, endangering family members in the home, and threatening to shoot police when they tried to get him to leave the house.

Prior to sentencing, Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner, one of the responding officers that evening, testified to the risks he and his fellow officers felt that night. He said family members told him they believed Salada had a rifle in the room where he barricaded himself. As Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Alvarez tried to get Salada to come out peacefully, Salada instead threatened the officers on scene.

“He said if we didn’t leave, we’d leave in a bag. He informed us he had a rifle and was going to kill all of us,” Plotner testified. “His statements – and knowing he had a rifle inside the room – made me concerned for the other officers’ safety, for my safety. I believed that he had the intent to shoot one or all of us.”

Plotner added he believed law enforcement needs to be aware of the potential risks if they must respond to any incident involving Salada in the future.

“We know what we’re doing when we get into this job – we do know that there are risks. When people put our lives at risk they’ve got to know there are consequences,” he said. “I know you were intoxicated, and from my understanding you’re a pretty good guy when you’re not drinking. But when you are I believe you are a risk – to yourself, to your family, to the public – and I just want officers to be able to know, to be aware, that you do pose that risk.”

Beaverhead Deputy County Attorney Russell Michaels argued for a deferred sentence on each count, noting Salada’s criminal history has few run-ins with the law over the past 40 years, and those few involved misdemeanor alcohol offenses. He also had no new incidents with law enforcement since the June standoff.

“I will echo Officer Plotner’s statement that Mr. Salada appears to be a good citizen – as long as he doesn’t consume alcohol. That’s a major factor in this crime, but I seriously doubt any of this would have happened had he been sober at the time,” he said.

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey agreed, noting Salada had taken steps since the incident to address his alcohol dependency issues. He is also the main source of support for the family, and financial strain over their care contributed to his stress.

“It’s not an excuse. But he realized that and that’s why he’s in treatment. He doesn’t want this to happen again,” Hennessey said. “He loves his family very much and he doesn’t intend to do this again. He wants to stay clean and sober, and continue taking care of his daughter and wife.”

Judge Luke Berger agreed, issuing Salada a three-year deferred sentence on each charge, to run concurrently. Salada must continue with alcohol monitoring for 90 days, register as a violent offender, and pay court fees. Berger waived additional fees associated with his probation in light of the financial hardship to the family.

Deferred sentences allow the individual to comply with court conditions and clear their record at the end of a set time period.

Berger stressed the seriousness of the offense Salada committed, and how it could have turned out very differently that night.

“Do you realize how lucky you are?” Berger said, noting officers could have shot Salada considering the circumstances. “There’s just milliseconds there that officers have to make determinations. They show up and know someone’s got a gun and they’ve already shot, and then says you guys are going to leave here in a body bag....I’m glad you get this chance to figure it out. Because this very easily could have gone completely differently.”

“I would like to apologize severely to the police officers – I truly, truly was in severe stress. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen,” Salada said, adding he intends to continue with treatment to prevent these types of incidents in the future. “I’ve been sober since that day. I realize what I did was wrong – I just want to do right, I truly do.”