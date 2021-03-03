Dillon man pleads guilty to felony thefts in 5th Judicial District Court

A Dillon man admitted to stealing items from two different individuals in Fifth Judicial District Court Feb. 23.

David Eugene Ford, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft for stealing items from a Pond Drive resident and a theft from a camper parked in a campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir in November and December 2020. The total value of items for each charge is estimated to cost between $1,500 and $5,000.

Additional charges of felony burglary (two counts), misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The agreement required Ford to tell authorities where some of the alleged stolen items were located, Deputy County Attorney Russell Michaels said in court.

Ford said little outside of admitting to the thefts in court.

The Pond Drive incident was reported Dec. 7, when the victim discovered the theft after returning from an out-of-town trip. The campground theft was reported Nov. 27; it was through police investigation that some of the stolen items were discovered at an area pawn shop, according to the charging documents filed with the court.

Felony theft is punishable by up to three years in prison and up to a $1,500 fine for each count. Ford remains in the Beaverhead County Jail. Sentencing will occur at a later date.