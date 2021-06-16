Dillon man pleads guilty to endangering police

A local man admitted Thursday to endangering a Dillon police officer in town when he ignored police commands and drew a weapon on them.

Jaden Todd Evans, 33, pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment from the Aug. 22, 2020 incident in Fifth Judicial District Court. He was originally charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and criminal endangerment; and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm, assault and obstructing a police officer. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Evans was accused of having an argument and choking another person near Bannack and Montana streets, then ignoring Dillon Police Officer Joel Stewart’s multiple orders to stop and talk with him. Stewart began to draw his Taser when Evans pulled out a pistol in his waistband. Stewart and backup officer Eric Pedersen took cover, and ordered Evans to drop the weapon. After additional commands, Evans dropped the weapon and was arrested.

Felony criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Evans is out of jail on bond. Sentencing will occur at a later date.