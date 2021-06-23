Dillon man issued suspended sentence for multiple thefts

A Dillon man will need to pay back almost $2,000 from two thefts he admitted to committing in the next six years.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger sentenced David Eugene Ford, 41, to a six-year suspended sentence on the two thefts in court June 15. The sentence – three years suspended time on each count, consecutive – was in line with a plea agreement in the case.

Berger told Ford he chose to sentence consecutively between the two charges to provide Ford enough time to repay the debt, and due to a “moderate risk to reoffend” determination as part of a pre-sentence investigation.

“I’m willing to give you this opportunity because I think that it’s there for you, if you can get back on the right path. But if not, this is not going to be one of those cases that I’m going to continually kick the can down the road, and say well, I’m going to give you a partial chance, and then another partial chance. I don’t think that does you any benefit,” he said.

Berger added he has seen a number of cases go through court that started over a decade ago, and the sentences progressively got more strict, and he did not want to see that happen in this case.

Ford did not make a statement prior to sentencing.

Ford previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft for stealing items from a Pond Drive resident and from a camper parked at a campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir in November and December 2020. Additional charges of felony burglary (two counts), misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.