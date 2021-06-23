Dillon man handed suspended sentence for theft, drug charges

A 33-year-old Dillon man who admitted to stealing from his employer, breaking into a local house and stealing tools, and possessing drugs purchased from the proceeds, will spend the next five years paying back those debts.

Jesse Carlin received a five-year suspended sentence with the Montana Department of Corrections for the charges in two separate cases June 15.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger said he went along with the plea agreement recommendations in the cases due to the large amount of restitution owed to the victims.

“I get this was a bad time in your life, but you’re the only one who gets to control what happens next,” Berger said. “I wish you the best of luck. I hope you get your issues under control that led to this. Don’t ignore them. Don’t think magically one day everything will be fine, because that’s the day before everything falls apart.”

Carlin did not make a statement prior to sentencing.

Carlin must pay back over $1,500 by the end of the time period, and pay fines and fees associated with the court cases.

Carlin admitted to taking more than $1,500 worth of items from Safeway – his employer at the time – and possessing drugs that he used the stolen money to buy in the first case; and admitted to breaking into a South Dakota Street home and taking tools which were later pawned in the second case. Both incidents happened in December 2020; Carlin pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, felony burglary and misdemeanor theft in March in district court.