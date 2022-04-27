Dillon man gets suspended sentence for endangering neighbors

A local man admitted to endangering his neighbors after getting into an argument and firing a gun at the ground in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Dale Lee Wooley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of negligent endangerment, disorderly conduct and firing firearms in court April 19. He was originally charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment and intimidation, and misdemeanor firing firearms in the October incident. The charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office.

Before sentencing, Wooley apologized for his behavior.

“I was in a bad state of mind. I was abusing alcohol and I was struggling,” he said, adding he intends to move out of town to be closer to friends as soon as he can sell his home here.

Judge Luke Berger sentenced him to one year in the Beaverhead County Jail with but four days suspended, with credit for time served and a $500 fine on the negligent endangerment charge; a $100 fine on the disorderly conduct charge; and a $25 fine on the firearms charge. Wooley must also pay court fees and comply with probation conditions.

“I’m glad you’ve taken any issues you have serious and that you’re addressing them – I think you’ve probably seen what happens if you don’t address them,” he said. “This could have gone a whole lot worse.”