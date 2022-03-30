Dillon man gets suspended sentence from domestic incident

A Dillon man who admitted assaulting his wife at a daycare last year received a suspended sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Jon Timothy Womack, 52, apologized to his wife and family before receiving the fiveyear Department of Corrections suspended sentence on a felony partner or family member assault (third offense) charge.

“I’m really sorry for everything that happened. I’m working really hard to get my mental health and my life straightened out,” he said.

Womack admitted to initiating the dispute at an area daycare in February 2021, causing his wife to fear bodily injury and call police on him. Additional charges of felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful restraint were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Before sentencing, Special Beaverhead County Deputy Attorney Thorin Geist recommended the five-year suspended sentence and mandatory minimum 30-day jail time in line with the plea deal. He also requested 40 hours of anger management counseling and credit for time served.

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey requested the same punishment, highlighting Womack’s efforts so far to keep up with counseling.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger recognized Womack’s interest in addressing his mental health struggles when he issued the sentence, adding that it will be a lifetime project.

“You will have good days, but you will always have to work on whatever your issues are,” he said. “Everyone’s got something. If anyone tells you they don’t have any issues, those are the people we should be most concerned about...If you need help, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone and tell them what’s going on.”

Womack agreed, adding his friends and family told him he needed some help, but he ignored them.

“I really didn’t think there was anything wrong with me,” he added.

Womack was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for time served. He was also required to pay a $500 fine and court fees, though Berger said the jail credit can be used to offset a portion of that fine. Womack must complete 40 hours of anger management counseling, and must follow probation conditions.