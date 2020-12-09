Dillon man gets deferred sentence for weapon assault

A local man who threatened to shoot another person and endangered others lives when driving drunk in two separate events was sentenced last week in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Connor Boyce of Dillon pleaded guilty in November to felony assault with a weapon for the Feb. 1 incident, and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of negligent endangerment and aggravated driving under the influence for the May 1 incident. Boyce admitted to pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot another – then shooting at the person’s feet – Feb. 1; and losing control and rolling his vehicle on Sweetwater Road May 1. He injured himself and his exgirlfriend Kaitlin Clark in that accident, and had a blood alcohol content of .234 when tested. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Beaverhead Deputy County

Attorney Russell Michaels ar gued for a deferred sentence on the felony charge, noting this is the first time Boyce has been charged with a felony. Michaels added Boyce’s troubles seem to stem from alcohol dependency issues, and asked for an additional 90 days of alcohol monitoring as a result.

“The common denominator in both cases is alcohol consumption....I think Mr. Boyce can be a law-abiding citizen if he does remain sober,” Michaels said. “Mr. Boyce is in a precarious position with the legal system. Though he doesn’t have prior felony charges, he’s accumulated quite a few serious charges in a short amount of time.”

Defense attorney JB Anderson argued for a deferred sentence due to the lack of felony charges in Boyce’s past, adding many of his problems developed through the people he spent time with.

“Connor’s a young man. He took a left turn and got involved with alcohol consumption on a very frequent basis. I believe in part it was because of his then-significant-other Kaitlin Clark. The court knows she has significant alcohol problems as a young lady. This court has seen her back here time and time again. I think Connor would be the first to admit and realize that his conduct with the weapon... was foolish if not the height of stupidity,” he said.

Anderson argued against the additional alcohol monitoring, noting Boyce has been doing so for 104 days at that point and has not had a problem since then. The cost is also a financial burden.

Boyce admitted to a problem with alcohol and promised to do better.

“I have put myself in a position where I’m in a very deep hole with a lot of things, debt. I want to put down the shovel and want to turn around and be good to my community, the kids around me, my son,” he said.

Judge Luke Berger issued Boyce a three year deferred sentence for the assault with a weapon charge; and one year in jail with all but seven days suspended on each of the misdemeanor charges. All sentences were concurrent. Boyce was also fined $1,000 for the aggravated DUI charge, must register as a violent offender, and pay court fees.

Berger decided not to require additional alcohol monitoring, stating he wanted to know quickly if Boyce were to backslide.

“You did this. Yeah, you were in a relationship, but it was you too – it wasn’t Miss Clark forcing it down your throat. You were Bonnie and Clyde running together,” he said. “I’m going to see if you’ve changed. Because if you start drinking again, you are going to start drinking again, and I want to know it quick....At that point, the only person who didn’t follow through on their side of the deal will be you. I hope you can do it.”