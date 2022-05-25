Dillon man gets 20-year sentence for sex crime, drug cases

A Dillon man who encouraged a girl under age 16 to have sex with him and sold psilocybin mushrooms to an undercover officer was issued a partiallysuspended sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.Lee Carlin, 37, was issued a 40-year Montana State Prison sentence for felony sexual abuse of children, with 20 years of that time suspended, and a 20-year prison sentence for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs. The sentences will run concurrently, and he will receive credit for time served.Carlin admitted to both charges as part of a plea agreement in the two separate cases.Carlin must also abide ...

