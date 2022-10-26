Dillon man faces federal charges for child porn

A 19-year-old Dillon man was indicted on three federal charges Oct. 20 alleging he photographed sexual acts with two juvenile girls and distributed those images across state lines.

Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger is charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one county of possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the District of Montana. The incidents between the two victims, whose names are withheld in the indictment, allegedly began with one girl in December 2021 and the other girl in May 2022.

The Dillon Tribune does not name victims of sexual crimes or juveniles involved in crimes.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on each child pornography production count, and a maximum 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine on the possession of child pornography count. He also faces additional special assessments up to $77,000 between all three federal counts.

Burger faces additional charges in Beaverhead County Fifth Judicial District Court. Those charges – a total of 37 different counts – accuse him of violence and unwanted sexual conduct with an underage girl and sexual abuse of children under the age of 16. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at the Burger home Oct. 7 in Dillon, with assistance of the Dillon Police Department.

Burger is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $650,000 bond.