Dillon man convicted of obstruction in 2020 murder case

A Dillon man pleaded no contest and was convicted of obstructing justice in the 2020 death of Larry Coon. He was sentenced to time served Nov. 30.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 57, has been released from Beaverhead County Jail, where he spent almost two years behind bars waiting for his case to go to trial. Johnson’s trial was delayed multiple times as he changed attorneys, sought a change of trial location and requested a new judge in the case.

Third Judicial District Judge Ray J. Dayton accepted the no contest plea at a pretrial conference hearing held in Anaconda-Deer Lodge District Court. Johnson’s plea indicated he obstructed justice by concealing physical evidence that might have aided in the arrest of Sandy Moore, who admitted strangling Coon to death between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, 2020. Johnson delayed reporting his knowledge of the crime to law enforcement, which then delayed discovery of the murder and may have led to the destruction of evidence.

Attorneys were in court for the final pretrial hearing in the case, which switched to a change of plea through a verbal plea agreement. A separate case alleging bail jumping by Johnson was dismissed as part of the agreement.

“A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt on (Johnson’s) part,” defense attorney Jack Morris said. “Someone he knew was killed. It was an unfortunate, sad story. Sam is the one who alerted the police to the entire thing.”

Morris said the trial could have gone either way, and Dayton noted the risks to both sides in the pretrial conference. Morris added he worked with Assistant Attorney General Thorin Geist, the prosecution in the case, to determine the best outcome for all involved.

“Mr. Geist and I worked out an agreement I think is satisfactory to both sides, and now we can put this sad chapter to bed,” Morris added. “Sam is out of jail and actively looking for a job, and wanting to get his life back on track.”

Geist could not be reached for comment by press time.

Johnson was sentenced to 616 days in the Montana Department of Corrections, which amounted to time served in the Beaverhead County Jail. He must also pay court fees.

Moore pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide in Coon’s death, and was sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Women’s prison. Co-defendant Cristina VanDuinen separately pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence in the case, and was sentenced to five years in the Montana Department of Corrections. VanDuinen admitted agreeing to help Moore hide Coon’s body and provided a suitcase in which to do so.