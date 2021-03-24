Dillon man charged with police assault

A Dillon man who allegedly reached for his gun and was shot by police in a January incident on Kentucky Avenue faces two felony charges from the event.

Jordan Scott Schryver, 32, is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Schryver was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following the Jan. 6 altercation.

The charges stemmed from a neighbor’s call to the Dillon Police Department about a “drunk guy standing out in the street yelling and screaming at cars,” according to the charging documents filed by County Attorney Jed C. Fitch. Dillon police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and went to Schryver’s home. Schryver allegedly answered the door with a pistol in the waistband of his pants. Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner asked him to put his hands in the air; Schryver allegedly reached for the gun.

Plotner shot Schryver “multiple times” in self defense, tripped over objects on the steps and fell to the ground as he retreated, the charging documents stated.

“Plotner’s immediate reaction demonstrates that he believed Schryver intended to use his weapon to attack him with deadly force,” the documents stated.

Plotner was placed on administrative leave for two weeks per department policy, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson said. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted a thorough investigation of the incident, as the local police department does not review its own officer-involved shootings.

“Officer Plotner was wearing and had his body camera activated, which shows the incident in great detail,” Guiberson added. “I am pleased to say that the charged suspect is recovering from injuries sustained. Officer Plotner was not physically injured and remains a professional and vital member of your Dillon Police Department.”

Fitch and Guiberson both said previously – based on their review of the body camera video – that they believe Plotner had acted appropriately.

Felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Felony assault on a peace officer is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

A court date for Schryver has not yet been set.