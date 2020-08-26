Dillon man charged for allegedly pulling gun on police

A Dillon man was arrested and charged Saturday following an argument which led to the man pulling a gun on local police.

Jaden Todd Evans, 33, of Dillon, is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and criminal endangerment; and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, carrying concealed weapons, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He appeared in Beaverhead County Justice Court Monday and is out of jail on bond.

Evans is alleged to have gotten into an altercation at the intersection of Bannack and Montana streets Saturday afternoon, which was observed by a Dillon city police officer, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson said. The officer approached the pair and Evans walked away; another person at the scene said Evans had grabbed him by the throat and attempted to choke him. The officer walked toward Evans, identified himself and yelled for him to stop several times, but Evans continued walking away. Evans allegedly reached into the back part of his waistband, pulled out a pistol, turned toward the officer and raised the gun, pointing it at the officer. The officer took cover as other officers appeared on scene, who drew their weapons. At that point, Evans allegedly dropped the gun and was arrested.

Felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine; felony assault on a peace officer is punishable by between twoand 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine; felony criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Each misdemeanor charge (except disorderly conduct) is punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine. Disorderly conduct is punishable by up to a $100 fine.

The case will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court.