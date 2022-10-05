Dillon man charged in alleged kidnapping, partner assault

An 18-year-old Dillon man was charged with aggravated kidnapping Monday for allegedly beating up and threatening to hold his girlfriend against her will.

Bret Muise is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping, and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and destruction or tampering of communication devices in Beaverhead County Justice Court. He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $80,000 bond.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported domestic incident around 1:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The deputies encountered the victim heading the opposite direction in another car with two witnesses. The victim accused Muise of physically beating her and threatening to hold her against her will at the home. She was able to leave the home by claiming she was going to throw up and he told her to go outside. She knocked on the neighbor’s door, and Muise allegedly grabbed her and dragged her down the driveway. The neighbors called 911, and pointed a pellet gun at Muise, who left.

The victim showed police scratches, bruises and bite marks on various locations of her body, according to charging documents.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said Muise was arrested without incident almost 24 hours later, at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Super 8 Motel on Montana Street. He was unarmed at the time of his arrest, Craft said.

Beaverhead County Justice Court Judge Randi Braddock told Muise at his initial appearance Monday morning in court that she did not know what to say to him.

“I’m just devastated that you put yourself in this position again, after all the chances I’ve given you and that Judge Berger has given you, and Mr. Stockett,” she said, referring to Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Sam Stockett. Muise has other pending cases in both justice and district courts.

Muise faces up to life in prison or death on the kidnapping charge, and up to $50,000 in fines.

The case will be transferred to district court.