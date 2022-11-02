Dillon man asks to move D.C. riot trial

A Dillon businessman accused of helping others shove a police barricade into Washington, D.C. police on Jan. 6, 2021 is asking to move his trial to Montana.

Attorneys for Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 34, filed several motions regarding his case Oct. 17 in the District of Columbia District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

Sturgeon’s attorney asked to move the trial to Montana, arguing it would be impossible for Sturgeon to be tried by an unbiased jury if the trial was held in Washington, D.C. He provided survey results from the community that indicated a number of respondents either worked for the government or had family and friends that did, and their answers to several questions indicated they would have a hard time being completely neutral if selected.

The attorney filed a separate motion urging the court to compel the release of potentially exculpatory evidence from the government, specifically, missing text messages from the Secret Service and documentation released by the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 could also help Sturgeon’s case.

Sturgeon intends to argue a “public authority” defense in the case, meaning his attorney will push that Sturgeon believed he was directed and authorized to march to the Capitol building and enter the Capitol grounds by former President Donald J. Trump, who – at that time – had full authority to do so as the president.

Sturgeon’s attorney previously asked Judge Royce C. Lamberth to separate his case from his co-defendants Taylor Johnatakis of Washington and Craig Bingert of Pennsylvania, arguing accusations against the other two defendants may prevent a jury from providing Sturgeon a fair trial. His attorney noted evidence so far indicated the three men did not communicate actions between themselves, and were only charged as a group because they were standing next to each other.

No decisions have been made in regard to any of the motions. Sturgeon’s trial is currently scheduled for May 2023.