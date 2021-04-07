Dillon man arrested, charged with rape in Justice Court

A local man has been arrested and charged for allegedly not stopping a sexual encounter after the victim told him to stop.

Ridge Cormack Troupe, 19, of Dillon, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent from the incident, which allegedly occurred between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

Troupe is out of jail on $50,000 bond. He was arrested March 23, and appeared in Beaverhead County Justice Court March 25.

The charges stem from an alleged incident after Troupe and the victim were drinking at the Metlen Bar in February. The victim was drunk and went with Troupe to his home where they began to have consensual sex, according to the charging documents filed in Justice Court.

At one point, the victim allegedly asked Troupe to stop due to the intercourse causing her pain, and he did not. She allegedly told him to stop a few times and he continued. The next day, the victim went to Barrett Hospital and had a “rape kit” examination, and needed painkillers to complete the exam, according to the documents.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Felony sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.

The case was transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court. The next court appearance date has not yet been set.