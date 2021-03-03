Dillon man arrested, charged in domestic dispute at local day care

A Dillon man was arrested on charges last week relating to a domestic dispute at a local day care.

Jon Timothy Womack, 51, is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault; and misdemeanor unlawful restraint for the Feb. 22 incident.

Womack allegedly screamed at the victim, threatened to start shooting if the victim called police (in front of their child), grabbed a knife and stabbed a table with it at the daycare on Bannack Street, according to charging documents filed with Beaverhead County Justice Court. Womack also allegedly slammed the door shut, preventing the victim from going outside to see if help had arrived. Dillon Police officers arrested Womack that day. The victim alleged the screaming at her had been going on for days, according to the documents.

Womack has two prior PFMA convictions and one prior unlawful restraint conviction, according to the charging documents.

He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond. The case was transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court.