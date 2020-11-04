Dillon man admits to weapon assault, endangerment charges

A Dillon man pleaded guilty last week for threatening to shoot another person in February, and endangering others when driving while under the influence in May.

Connor Boyce of Dillon offered the plea as part of a plea agreement for the two separate cases in Fifth Judicial District Court Oct. 27. Boyce said little in court outside of the plea.

Boyce was charged with felony assault with a weapon for a Feb. 1 incident in Dillon, when he pulled out a weapon and threatened to shoot another person, and then shot at the person’s feet. Nearby Dillon police officers heard the shot and went to investigate, arresting Boyce after seeing him run from the scene.

On May 1, Boyce endangered others and his passenger while driving on Sweetwater Road, with a blood alcohol content of .234. He lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and down an embankment. Boyce and his passenger were injured in the accident. He was charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor Aggravated Driving Under the Influence; the felony charge was amended to misdemeanor negligent endangerment as part of a plea agreement.

Boyce faces up to 20 years in prison and maximum $50,000 fine on the weapons assault charge; and up to two years in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine on the two misdemeanor charges.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.