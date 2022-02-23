Dillon man admits guilt in separate sex crime, drug cases

A Dillon man admitted to encouraging sexual contact with a girl under age 16, and selling drugs to an undercover officer in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Lee Carlin, 37, pleaded guilty to felony counts of sexual abuse of children and criminal possession of dangerous drugs Feb. 15. He admitted to selling psilocybin mushrooms to the undercover officer in 2019, and communicating and encouraging sexual contact with the youth in 2021.

All remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement between the two cases.

The sex crime charges stemmed from a relative of the girl seeing her sneak out of the house between March and May 2021, and allegedly head to Carlin’s home. The relative brought the girl’s phone to police and allowed them to view text messages between her and Carlin, which indicated the girl wanted to have sex with Carlin, who then encouraged her to come to his home.

The drug charges stemmed from Carlin agreeing to meet an undercover informant in Dillon, and selling the informant the drugs.

Carlin faces up to 100 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the sex charge, and up to 25 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine for the drug charge.

Carlin is out of jail on bond. He will be sentenced at a later date.