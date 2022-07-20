Dillon man accused of threatening county attorney

Editor's Note: Dillon City Attorney Marta Farmer no longer represents defendant Thomas Kennedy II in either of his two cases at Fifth Judicial District Court, and has not done so since April 27, 2022. Kennedy is represented in his family law matter by Jeffrey Dahood and Augustine Menke, according to court records.A Dillon man accused of violating protection orders and threatening his wife is now also accused of threatening to shoot Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch.Thomas Michael Kennedy II is charged with felony threats and other improper influence in official and political matters in Fifth Judicial District Court. He ...