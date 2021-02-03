Dillon man accused of multiple thefts, break-ins since November

A Dillon man suspected as responsible for a string of thefts and break-ins in Beaverhead County pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 26.

David Eugene Ford, 41, of Dillon, is charged with two counts of felony theft, two counts of felony burglary; misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles for allegedly breaking into and taking items from a Pond Drive residence, a camper parked at a campground, and a vehicle parked at a fishing access site. The break-ins and thefts were reported starting in November 2020. The total value of the stolen items ranges from $800 to $3,500, according to charging documents filed by the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office.

The burglary and theft from the Pond Drive resident were reported Dec. 7; the victim reported the break-in and theft after an out-of-town trip. The victim reported seeing some of the stolen items, which included a fly fishing rod and reel, spotting scope and tripod, placed in a nearby vehicle by Ford.

Ford told the investigating sheriff’s deputy the items in the vehicle, which he had been using, were his. When questioned by deputies, Ford said some of the items he bought or otherwise found at the county landfill.

The Pond Drive resident located more property he indicated was stolen near a shared trash can; some of the items matched those reported stolen from the vehicle parked at a fishing access site on Nov. 26. Investigators then discovered items at an area pawn shop which were reported stolen from a camper at an area campground on Nov. 27. Ford allegedly pawned those items, the charging documents stated.

Felony burglary is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine; felony theft is punishable by up to three years in prison and up to a $1,500 fine. The misdemeanor criminal trespass charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine. Penalties for the misdemeanor theft charge range from a fine or a fine and up to one year in jail, depending on if it is a first or subsequent theft conviction.

Ford is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $25,000 bond.