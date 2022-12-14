Dillon man’s federal child porn trial set for January

A Dillon man accused of photographing sexual acts with two underage girls and distributing those images across state lines has his federal trial set for January.

Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger, 19, is held in federal custody as the case progresses. He previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana. The incidents allegedly occurred in December 2021 with one girl and May 2021 with another.

The Dillon Tribune does not name victims of sexual crimes or juveniles involved in crimes.

Burger faces separate charges in Beaverhead County Fifth Judicial District Court, which accuse him of violence and unwanted sexual conduct with an underage girl.

Burger’s federal trial is currently set for Jan. 23, 2023 in Missoula. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on each child pornography production count and up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on the possession of child pornography count.