Dillon Lady Beavers improve to 4-0 with sweep

The Dillon Lady Beavers have not yet been tested so far this season and added a pair of big wins over Corvallis and Butte Central last week to open the league season at 2-0.

The Lady Beavers whipped Corvallis on the road Thursday, 64-21, and then stopped rival Butte Central at home Saturday, 59-26. Dillon is a young team with nary a senior on the roster.

“We’re still a work in progress,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “We’re pretty happy where we’re at, but we definitely need to fix a lot of things to get to where we want to be as far as the state tournament. Each game offers a new challenge for us.”

Hansen rotates multiple players onto the court throughout the game, keeping his team fresh and the tempo at a fast pace. As a result, the Lady Beavers force high double digit turnovers in each game.

Versus Corvallis, Halle Fitzgerald netted 18, and Kylie Konen and Sydney Petersen 14 each.

Saturday against Butte Central, Fitzgerald had 12, Konen 11, Petersen and Leila Stennerson 10 each and Ariel Thomas had 8.

Dillon played Butte High Tuesday. A game Thursday at Livingston has been postponed until after the holiday break. Weather concerns led to the postponement.