Dillon History Days start Friday

Now, is the summer of our discontent and disconnect.

Uncertainties of all varieties swirl about, powered by the shifting winds of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s blown dark clouds of doubt over the world and pushed folks apart.

Dillon History Days offers an antidote—a whole series of antidotes—by celebrating the city’s wild, adventurous and often wonderful past with numerous happenings across three days—Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

“The original idea for History Days when we first started planning was to celebrate Dillon and our history and make people more aware of it, and bring people to town,” recalled Stacey Roundy, a member of the city’s Community Affairs Committee that first started putting Dillon History Days together last winter.

“Now, we’re just hoping to bring the community together to have some fun and raise money for renovations of Dillon City Hall—and to give the local economy a little boost,” said Roundy of the downsized History Days itinerary that still looks like a plus-sized ton of fun.

“As much as we pared it down, there’s still a lot of stuff to do. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” noted another Community Affairs Committee member, Stan Smith.

Among the stuff to do across the three-day affair is a logcabin-building demonstration, a mechanical bull riding contest (see story on page 9), a community picnic, a cemetery walk, sidewalk sales, a classic car show, and a COVID car smash that will let participants take out their pandemic frustrations on a sacrificial Lamborghini (actually, an old Chevy).

“That should be a lot of fun,” said Smith of the chance to pummel a car with “Kill COVID” painted on it.

“We’ll let people have at it with a sledgehammer for a few minutes,” continued Smith, whose Big Sky Cinema on Saturday will screen a pair of made in Montana movies—Steven Spielberg’s 1989 film Always and Useless, a modern-day family rodeo independent movie that Smith produced and acted in with other Montana movie folks over the past year.

“It kind of shows the diversity of our film industry in this state. We’re showing a big budget, big screen movie from 30 years ago directed by Steven Spielberg and a new small independent one we filmed ourselves,” added Smith of Useless, which will get its world premiere this weekend in Dillon—where Call of the Wild will also be screened in Jaycee Park on Friday, starting at 9 p.m.

“That was the movie we were showing when the pandemic shut us down for awhile,” noted Smith of Call of the Wild, a 2020 film version of the classic Jack London book starring Harrison Ford.

History Days will operate under the theme “The Roarin’ ‘20s” in honor of decade that began a century ago, and whose spirit will revive for living history demonstrations, and parties at local “speakeasies (aka bars).

“We are encouraging people to dress up in clothes from the 1920s,” said Roundy.

“People can wear bib overalls like the old farmers did,” added Roundy of the optional classic costume element of Dillon History Days, which could see men in zoot suits and women in flapper attire return to the streets of Dillon after nearly a century in fashion exile.

“Cowboys still pretty much dress the same now as they did back then, so that will be an easy one for people,” added Roundy, noting that History Days will offer people the chance to compete in held at some of the downtown drinking establishments.

Many other downtown businesses will take part in History Days in a range of manners, including sidewalk sales outside their establishments, while numerous vendors will also set up their temporary shops downtown.

“Any business owners who want to participate through a sidewalk sale or activity they want to put on to help bring more people downtown can still get a hold of us,” said Roundy, who can be reached during weekday work hours at City Hall at 683-4245.

Dillon History Days will conclude Sunday at Vigilante Field with a ceremony honoring Dillon’s founders, a community picnic, and a live auction that will toss a unique catalogue of items up for grabs—everything from a city bus, to horse reins.

Organizers are urging attendees to observe best practices in relation to coronavirus concerns throughout the threedays of events.

“Staying safe will be a big focus of everything at History Days,” advised Roundy, who said vendors will be kept a safe distance apart, while sanitizers and hand-washing sinks will be made available, and gridlines will be laid down at some events to help people remain at a safe social distance from one another.

Roundy said History Days is still seeking donations for the auction and volunteers to help pull it off, especially on Saturday, from about 9:30 am to around 3:30 p.m.

Dillon History Days will happen Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, at various locations around the city. The event schedule is:

DILLON HISTORY DAYS

JULY 24–26

Friday, July 24

All day – Log Cabin Building with Jack Shinkle at the Old Depot Theater on South Montana Street;

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – PIMA Medical Institute Open House at 434 E. Poindexter;

1 p.m. Mechanical Bull Riding World Championship practice rides at the Frontier Event Center (the old Shopko building) on East Helena Street;

3–5 p.m. White Hat Coalition Car Show and COVID-19 Car Smash at Depot Park on South Montana Street;

6–8 p.m. Live Music with Steven Ingram and Friends at Jaycee

Park; 6–8 p.m. Beaver Head Hunters

6–8 p.m. Beaver Head Hunters Cemetery Walk at Mountain View Cemetery;

9–11 p.m. Call of the Wild film showing in Jaycee Park, sponsored by the Dillon Public Library

SATURDAY, JULY 25

5 p.m. Mechanical Bull Riding World Championship competition rounds at the Frontier Event Center (the old Shopko building) on East Helena Street; All day – Log Cabin Building with Jack Shinkle at the Old Depot Theater on South Montana Street;

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sidewalk Sales and Vendors in downtown Dillon 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Living History Demonstrations in various locations, including the Beaverhead County Museum at 15 S. Montana St.

Noon to 2 p.m. Tours of the University of Montana Western campus led by Mike Schulz, Wally Feldt and Mike Miller

2 p.m. to 2 am. Roaring ‘20s Parties at local speakeasies, with food, music and dancing

4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Filmed in Montana Movies at Big Sky Cinema, 560 N. Montana St.

5 p.m. Mechanical Bull Riding World Championship competition rounds at the Frontier Event Center (the old Shopko building) on East Helena Street;

SUNDAY, JJULY 26

Noon to 3 p.m. Community Picnic at Vigilante Field

1 p.m. Ceremony Honoring City Founders at Vigilante Field

1:30 p.m. Live Auction at Vigilante Field