Dillon History Days not history

Fears of what the not-so-distant future may hold in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue derailing events all over the world.

But organizers of the inaugural Dillon History Days still plan to go through with the July 24–26 celebration of the city’s past.

“Everything is still on, as of today,” said Stacey Roundy after she and other members of the city’s Community Affairs Committee met Monday to consider and reconsider the two-day fest they have been planning since February.

That “everything” envelops a wide variety of activities designed to recreate and celebrate Dillon’s past, including log cabin building, a mechanical bullriding contest, a classic car show, a cemetery walk, movie screenings, tours, a sidewalk sale, an auction, live music, and a whole bunch more.

At least for now.

Concerns over the coronavirus could still impact the event schedule....and actually, those concerns already have impacted it.

As the coronvirus began spreading throughout Montana this spring, organizers decided scale back Dillon History Days from a festival designed to attract visitors to town, to a more limited affair aiming to engage members of the local community.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for a full, final schedule of Dillon History Days.