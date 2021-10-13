Dillon gridders win fourth straight

The Dillon Beavers erupted for 35 first quarter points at Stevensville Friday night and cruised to a 63-24 Western A Division victory for their fourth win in a row.

Dillon (4-2) is now squarely in the playoff picture with hopes of moving up one more slot before the end of the year. Dillon is locked into fifth with two weeks to go. That is unofficial, but with East Helena and Ronan remaining on the schedule, the Beavers will not be challenged down the stretch.

The Beavers could jump from fifth to fourth in the Division standings should Columbia Falls (4-1) falter and they have a difficult road schedule to end the regular season. The Wildcats visit undefeated Whitefish and Hamilton in successive weeks to end the season.

After hosting Columbia Falls this week, Whitefish faces undefeated Polson to end the year, so at a maximum, the Western A will produce just two unde feated teams, unless Polson and Whitefish somehow end in a tie.

The Western A sends seven teams to the playoff while the Eastern A sends five. After the first round of games in which the top two teams from the West and East enjoy a bye, the bracket is redrawn and the fun continues, with top-seeded teams getting the lower-seeded teams and the second-ranked teams from each side getting the leftovers.

Should Dillon remain fifth, they take to the road against the fourth-seed from the East. If Columbia Falls falters and Dillon ends up fourth, they would host the fifth place team from the East.

Defending state A champion Laurel is locked into the top -seed on that side as the only undefeated team remaining. Laurel has beaten both Billings Central and Lewistown. Those one loss teams face off at Billings this Friday night to determine the second-seed and team that earns a first round playoff bye.

Dillon hosts East Helena Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dillon’s final regular season home game so the seniors will be celebrated pre-game. Dillon ends the regular season at Ronan. The game versus Ronan has been moved from Friday, Oct. 22 to Thursday the 21st due to the referee shortage.