Dillon gridders, netters earn post-season honors

Five members of the Dillon Beaver football team earned Class A All-State honors and three members of the volleyball squad were named to the Southwestern A All-Conference team according to results of voting from the league’s coaches released in the past week.

Leila Stennerson, a junior setter, was named first team all-conference. Stennerson led Dillon in assists, digs and aces .

“She stepped up really big this year as a junior going from playing half the rotations last season to full-time this year and it was a great season for her.”

Zoey Morast, a senior middle blocker, earned second team honors and Emily Matamoros, a senior libero, was an honorable mention pick.

Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey was named co-coach of the year with Stevensville coach Jeff Mahler.

Dillon football coach Zach McRae notified five players of their Montana Class A All-State status and 17 players of their all-Southwestern A conference awards.

Eli Nourse finished up his senior season as an All-State wide receiver and cornerback.

“He’s going to play for his dad and that is as cool as it gets,” said McRae of Eli joining the UMW Bulldogs coached by his dad Ryan Nourse. “A guy that was a leader, a captain who made some enormous plays, he was such a rock for our offense and defense.”

Senior Treyton Graham earned first team all-state as a wide receiver and as a return specialist. Graham and Nourse led Dillon’s kick return game to six touchdowns, but McRae felt credit needs to be shared.

“I wish we could all-state our entire return team,” said the coach. “Kudos to (coach) Jason Truman, he took that return team and just worked his tail off with it.”

Jesse Hughes anchored Dillon’s offensive line from the center position and for his leadership earned all-state honors. There are 13 teams in the Western A and you had to earn first team all-conference to be considered for all-state. Only five linemen from those 13 teams were accorded first team honors.

Senior Caden Hansen was named allstate safety and according to McRae, Hansen was noted by other coaches in the meeting a big, rangy safety who didn’t mind hitting and defending the run.

Kale Konen earned first team allstate as a running back.

Western A Football All-Conference Dillon selections - offense Quarterback –Kee Christiansen, 6’1”, 170, jr., 2nd team.

Offensive Line – Jesse Hughes, 6’0”, 230, sr. Dillon 1st team. Ryleigh Plavonic, 6’2”, 195, jr., honorable mention.

Wide Receiver – Eli Nourse, 5’10”, 165, sr., Dillon 1st team. Treyton Graham, 6’2”, 175, sr., 1st team. Caden Hansen, 6’4”, 170, sr., Dillon 2nd team. Cooper Anderson, 5’11”, 150, jr., 2nd team.

Running Back – Kale Konen, 6’2”, 185, jr., 2nd team.

Dillon selections – defense Safety – Caden Hansen 6’4”, 170, sr., 1st team. Cooper Anderson, 5’11”, 150, jr., 2nd team.

Defensive Line – Jesse Hughes, 6’0”, 230, sr., 2nd team. Trapper Doering, 5’9, 160, sr., Honorable mention.

Cornerback – Eli Nourse, 5’10”, 165, sr., Dillon 1st team. Treyton Graham, 6’2”, 175, sr., 2nd team.

Linebacker – Kale Konen, 6’2”, 185, jr., 1st team. Kaden Pittman, 6’2”, 165, sr., 2nd team.

Return Specialist – Treyton Graham, 6’2”, 175, sr., 1st team.

Offensive MVP - Jarrett Wilson, Polson. Defensive MVP - Andrew Burrows, Hamilton.

