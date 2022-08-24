Dillon golfers compete at Livingston, return to host at BGC

The Dillon golf teams are hitting the ball solid so far this season. Two weeks in, the Dillon girls were fourth at Livingston last week and won their own invitational on Monday. The boys were second at home and fourth at the very competitive Park Invitational.

Parker Puyear leads the Dillon boys and notched scores of 82 and 83 at the meets. Freshman Braxtyn Turney and junior Kyle Jones have battled their way into varsity contention.

The Dillon girls are led by three freshmen - Briley Alberi, Kira Kemph, and Tatum Nagle. Eighth grader Skylar LaPierre (incorrectly reported as Skylar Kavran last week) has become the first 8th grade to compete in varsity athletics at BCHS.

“She’ll be just fine,” said Dillon coach Justin Roberts. “She’s just been putting pressure on herself (through her first two tournaments).”

Dillon Invitational at Beaverhead Golf Course Boys Top 5 – 1. Danyk Jacobsen, Park, 73. 2. Houston Dunn, Park, 78. 3. Chance Marshall, Park, 79.4, Parker Puyear, Dillon, 83. 5, Braxton Turney, Dillon, 84.

Boys team scores – Livingston 325, Dillon 350, Butte Central 413, Frenchtown 409, Dillon JV 414, Dillon Extras 414, Frenchtown 2 455.

DILLON (350): Parker Puyear 83, Kenny Morrison 92, Ray Morrison 95, Braxtyn Turney 84 Kyle Jones 91.

Girls Top 5 - 1. Camille Poncin, Park, 92. 2T, Briley Alberi, Dillon, 99. T2. Kiva Kemph, Dillon, 99. 4. Tatum Nagle, Dillon, 104. 5, Anna Lnde, Park, 107.

Girls team scores –Dillon 423, Livingston (Park) 448.

DILLON (440): Briley Alberi 99, Kira Kemph 99, Tatum Nagle 104, Skylar LaPierre 121, Audrey Zeven 140.

Park Invitational at Livingston Boys Top 5 - 1. Danyk Jacobsen, Park, 76. 2T. Houston Dunn, Park, 79. 2T. Audrey Kelley, Park, 79. 2T, David Ramshaw, Billings Central, 79. 2T, Blake Harlin, Billings Central, 79.

Boys Team scores - Park 314, Billings Central 232, Lewistown 345, Dillon 346, Gallatin 349, Bozeman 367, Belgrade 392, Lockwood 404, Butte Central 428, Hardin 458.

DILLON (346): Parker Puyear 82, Ray Morrison 87, Kenny Morrison 99, Braxtyn Turney 99, Kyle Jones 89.

Girls top 5 – 1, Anna Prill, Billings Central, 84. 2, Camillie Poncin, Park, 87. 3, Kenzie Guglielmo, Lewistown, 93. T4, Lilia Troxel, Belgrade, 91. T4, Brook Behl, Lewistown, 94.

Girls team scores – Belgrade 397, Lewistown 412, Livingston 430, Dillon 440, Bozeman 446.

DILLON (440): Briley Alberi 108, Kira Kemph 104, Tatum Nagle 109, Skylar LaPierre 119, Audrey Zeven 129.